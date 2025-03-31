Vizsla Silver (NYSE:VZLA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Shares of Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,397,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 1,460,424 shares.The stock last traded at $2.26 and had previously closed at $2.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZLA. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vizsla Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZLA

Vizsla Silver Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vizsla Silver

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $650.80 million, a PE ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZLA. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in Vizsla Silver by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 22,805,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,670,000 after buying an additional 3,384,837 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,356,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 1,706,330 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $9,165,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Vizsla Silver by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,414,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,000 after acquiring an additional 283,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vizsla Silver by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,162,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 787,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.