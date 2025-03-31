Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Trading Up 3% – Here’s Why

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $30.74. 270,050 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 570,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Vita Coco from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Vita Coco

Vita Coco Price Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00.

In other Vita Coco news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,347. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $691,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,006,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,355,336.53. The trade was a 0.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,017,811 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Vita Coco by 200.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 200,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 56,879 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Vita Coco by 21.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 460,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 80,128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at $7,985,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth $790,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.