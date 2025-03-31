Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 9,635.29% and a negative return on equity of 330.10%.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VS traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 14,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,928. Versus Systems has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

