VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Update

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, an increase of 59.6% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

VersaBank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VBNK opened at $9.90 on Monday. VersaBank has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $18.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

VersaBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. VersaBank’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VersaBank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBNK. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VersaBank in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of VersaBank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in VersaBank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of VersaBank in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VBNK. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of VersaBank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $10.40 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $10.40 target price on shares of VersaBank in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

