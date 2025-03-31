Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Venture has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $57.63.
About Venture
