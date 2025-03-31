Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $45.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Venture has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $57.63.

About Venture

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

