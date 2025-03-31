Venator Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Venator Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 0.1% of Venator Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Venator Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $369.02 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.70 and its 200-day moving average is $356.88.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.18.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

