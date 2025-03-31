Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,169 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Summit Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Summit Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $71,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Partners in Financial Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,868,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $170.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.77. The company has a market cap of $271.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $154.12 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

