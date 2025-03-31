Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Decreased by RWA Wealth Partners LLC

RWA Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.94 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

