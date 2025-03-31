Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of VTWO opened at $81.03 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
