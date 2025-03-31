Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1,957.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VTWO opened at $81.03 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $77.35 and a twelve month high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.07.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2475 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.