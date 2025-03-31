Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 49,426,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,599,000 after buying an additional 3,331,395 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468,345 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,738,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,446,000 after acquiring an additional 931,799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.80 and a 12-month high of $53.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.2422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

