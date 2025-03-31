Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.26, but opened at $6.80. Valneva shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 11,066 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALN shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Valneva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a research report on Monday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.12 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.64 million. Valneva had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valneva SE will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valneva stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

