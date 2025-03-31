US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.60 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24.95 ($0.32), with a volume of 102836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.01 ($0.34).
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.41.
US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.
