United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $110.20 and last traded at $110.08. Approximately 1,246,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 4,648,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

