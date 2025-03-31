United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

United Bancorp Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of UBCP stock opened at $12.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.07. United Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.38.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in United Bancorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bancorp by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

