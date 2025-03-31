UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 2,281 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 128.0% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,528 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,772,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,379 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in CarMax by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CarMax by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,510,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,869,000 after buying an additional 11,865 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $75.92 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.83 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP James Lyski sold 57,986 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $4,717,161.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,024.05. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,709 shares of company stock worth $7,642,379. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

