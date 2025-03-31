UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $119.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.36 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.81.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

