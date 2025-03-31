UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.75 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth about $46,696,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 421,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,990,000 after acquiring an additional 215,961 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,078,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $191,962,000 after purchasing an additional 195,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,704,000 after purchasing an additional 147,147 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1,561.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 148,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 139,132 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $200.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.63.

Shares of TFX opened at $137.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $128.55 and a one year high of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

