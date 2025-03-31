UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,609,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 383.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,140,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 1,697,443 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth $61,890,000. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $35,797,000. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $32,402,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $25.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.97. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CZR

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.