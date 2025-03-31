UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $447.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $459.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.06 and a 12-month high of $542.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza ( NASDAQ:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,541. This represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total transaction of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $402.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

