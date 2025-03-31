UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,318,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,057,000 after acquiring an additional 643,697 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 201,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,323,000 after buying an additional 58,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 17.83%. Sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northcoast Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

