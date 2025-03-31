UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,069 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $678,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $167.28 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.42 and a 12-month high of $178.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.38.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Vicky B. Gregg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total value of $205,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,802.19. This represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 403 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $66,212.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,723.20. The trade was a 8.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,157 shares of company stock worth $2,423,755. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

