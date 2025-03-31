UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 2,063 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DVA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

DVA stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.64 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.39 and a 200-day moving average of $157.55.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

