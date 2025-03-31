Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) Issues Earnings Results

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13), Zacks reports.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

UNCY opened at $0.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.26. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

