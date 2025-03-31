Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. UBS Group began coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 0.0 %

TSN opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

