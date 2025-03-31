Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright's price target points to a potential upside of 207.06% from the stock's previous close.

TYRA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TYRA stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. Tyra Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $494.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, Director Nina S. Kjellson sold 3,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $65,325.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,707,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,653,391.20. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 21,998 shares of company stock valued at $344,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

