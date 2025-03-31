TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,781.0 days.
TUI Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $7.76 on Monday. TUI has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.
TUI Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TUI
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AT&T and Verizon: 2 Telecom Titans for a Tariff-Proof Play
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 High-Performing Tech ETFs to Diversify Your Portfolio
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Netflix Poised for Significant Rally as a Safe Haven Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.