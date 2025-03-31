TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Short Interest Update

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,100 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the February 28th total of 739,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9,781.0 days.

TUI Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TUIFF opened at $7.76 on Monday. TUI has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Royalton, Mora, RIU Hotels & Resorts, Robinson, TUI Blue, TUI Magic Life, Atlantica Hotels & Resorts, Grupotel, Iberotel, Akra Hotels, TUI Suneo, and AQI brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses.

