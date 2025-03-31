Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TRN)

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%.

Trinity Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Trinity Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRN traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.07. 870,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,931. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.50. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $34.83.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $629.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.



Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

