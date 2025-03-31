Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Short Interest Update

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,903,800 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 4,894,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,219.9 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Stock Performance

Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Treasury Wine Estates has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

Treasury Wine Estates Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Treasury Wine Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.46%.

About Treasury Wine Estates

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, DAOU Vineyards, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, St Hubert’s The Stag, Lindeman’s, Squealing pig, Blossom Hill, Frank Family Vineyards, Pepperjack, Wynns, Matua, Seppelt, Beringer, Etude, Sterling Vineyards, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags’ Leap, Beringer Bros, and Castello di Gabbiano.

