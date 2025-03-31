TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 28th total of 540,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 54.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TransCode Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of RNAZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. 4,508,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,617. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.88. TransCode Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $66.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TransCode Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TransCode Therapeutics Company Profile

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

