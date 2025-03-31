Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 139,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 28,201 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,590,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 398,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,132,000 after purchasing an additional 46,417 shares in the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EWBC. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $96.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $127.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $89.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $68.78 and a one year high of $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.54.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, CEO Dominic Ng sold 20,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,816,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,941,851.33. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. This represents a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,181 shares of company stock valued at $5,625,732 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.