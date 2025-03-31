Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,759 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in GSK by 73.8% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in GSK by 195.5% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 789 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $31.72 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. GSK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.3932 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.74%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

