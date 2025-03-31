Traders Buy Large Volume of Kenvue Call Options (NYSE:KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 61,496 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 564% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,267 call options.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KVUE traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 5,671,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,783,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 154.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,665,000 after buying an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,543,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,213,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283,473 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Kenvue by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,661,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,070,000 after buying an additional 10,682,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,068,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,854 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Kenvue from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

