Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.07), with a volume of 10844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.03).

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.64. The company has a market cap of £6.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26.

TouchStar Technologies Ltd has been supplying turnkey data collection and mobile computing solutions for industrial and commercial applications since 1982.

Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.

Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.

