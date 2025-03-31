Touchstar (LON:TST) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.07), with a volume of 10844 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.03).
Touchstar Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.64. The company has a market cap of £6.94 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.26.
About Touchstar
Global leaders such as Coca Cola Enterprises, Wincanton Logistics, Ford Motor Company, GSK, Tata Steel, Calor Gas and Certas have benefited from a highly professional approach to project fulfilment.
Our solutions are always ‘fit for purpose’ and supported & maintained for decades, preserving and future-proofing your initial capital investment.
