Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.77 and last traded at C$39.71, with a volume of 131084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.53.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Torex Gold Resources
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
