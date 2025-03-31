Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$39.77 and last traded at C$39.71, with a volume of 131084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$38.40.

TXG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total transaction of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

