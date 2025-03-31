Top Industrial Stocks To Watch Now – March 30th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of companies involved in the production and distribution of goods essential to the economy, such as machinery, construction materials, aerospace equipment, and related services. Because these companies are often heavily influenced by economic cycles, their stock performance can serve as a barometer for overall industrial health and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.58 on Friday, hitting $263.55. 123,100,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,218,015. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $847.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.33 and its 200 day moving average is $322.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,361,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,371,173. The stock has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.25. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,071,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,873,313. The firm has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.00 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Micron Technology has a one year low of $83.54 and a one year high of $157.54.

