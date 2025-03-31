Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 32,400 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 672,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tivic Health Systems Price Performance

TIVC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,181. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.89. Tivic Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Get Tivic Health Systems alerts:

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($19.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($85.00) by $65.32. Tivic Health Systems had a negative net margin of 670.95% and a negative return on equity of 201.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($176.80) earnings per share.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tivic Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivic Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.