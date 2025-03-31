Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Financial Analysis

Thunder Power (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) and Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Thunder Power has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ford Motor has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Thunder Power alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Power and Ford Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor 3.18% 16.88% 2.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

65.0% of Thunder Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Ford Motor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Thunder Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Ford Motor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Thunder Power and Ford Motor”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Power N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Ford Motor $184.99 billion 0.21 $5.88 billion $1.46 6.66

Ford Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thunder Power and Ford Motor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Power 0 0 0 0 0.00 Ford Motor 3 10 4 0 2.06

Ford Motor has a consensus price target of $11.37, suggesting a potential upside of 16.88%. Given Ford Motor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ford Motor is more favorable than Thunder Power.

Summary

Ford Motor beats Thunder Power on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Power

(Get Free Report)

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. It also engages in vehicle-related financing and leasing activities to and through automotive dealers. In addition, the company provides retail installment sale contracts for new and used vehicles; and direct financing leases for new vehicles to retail and commercial customers, such as leasing companies, government entities, daily rental companies, and fleet customers. Further, it offers wholesale loans to dealers to finance the purchase of vehicle inventory; and loans to dealers to finance working capital and enhance dealership facilities, purchase dealership real estate, and other dealer vehicle programs. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is based in Dearborn, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.