The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Short Interest Up 76.7% in March

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of The Taiwan Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWN. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the third quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Taiwan Fund by 5.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Taiwan Fund alerts:

The Taiwan Fund Stock Performance

The Taiwan Fund stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The Taiwan Fund has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13.

The Taiwan Fund Company Profile

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

See Also

