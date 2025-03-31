The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $106.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $119.00 to $106.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.47.

Q2 stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79. Q2 has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Q2 will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total value of $4,446,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at $35,527,299.72. This trade represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,645,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,345,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,449,000 after acquiring an additional 698,464 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Q2 by 732.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 745,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after acquiring an additional 655,838 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,012,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,937,000 after purchasing an additional 520,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 893.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 471,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,459,000 after purchasing an additional 424,062 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

