The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 58.9% in March

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance

GCV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 58,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

Get The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund alerts:

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 19,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.