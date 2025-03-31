The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 58.9% in March

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, an increase of 58.9% from the February 28th total of 41,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Price Performance
GCV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.73. 58,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,191. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
About The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.