The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 15,657.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth about $867,785,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 248,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $68,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total value of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $324.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.35%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

