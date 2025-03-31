The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,602 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 509,701 shares of company stock valued at $41,641,353. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $77.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

