The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.55.

Several research firms recently commented on BNS. TD Securities set a C$81.00 price target on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$73.68. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$60.68 and a 52 week high of C$80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

