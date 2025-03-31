The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Short Interest Down 21.7% in March

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,560,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 28th total of 39,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE AES opened at $12.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94. AES has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in AES in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in AES by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of AES by 760.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.
The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
