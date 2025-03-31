Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN opened at $176.33 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $160.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

