Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 3.2% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total value of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TXN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $176.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

