Telsey Advisory Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Stock Price

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of LVLU opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.22. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc engages in providing an online website for clothing. It offers retailing of women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.
