TD Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $490.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DPZ. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $449.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $441.65. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $396.06 and a fifty-two week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total transaction of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,359.72. The trade was a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth $549,399,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,498,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

