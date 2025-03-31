Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $103.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $101.76 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.96 and a 200-day moving average of $136.39.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

