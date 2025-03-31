Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 786,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,550 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Targa Resources worth $140,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 65.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Targa Resources by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,753.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $197.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.33. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $110.09 and a 12-month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $218.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer R. Kneale sold 29,887 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total transaction of $5,750,856.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,269 shares in the company, valued at $43,731,100.98. This represents a 11.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

